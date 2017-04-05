Mark Bennett out for up to a year after major knee surgery

Centre will miss majority of his first season with Edinburgh Rugby after ACL reconstruction

Surgery: Mark Bennett has suffered a second serious knee injury of his career SNS Group

Scotland centre Mark Bennett will miss most of next season after it was revealed he has undergone reconstructive surgery on his knee.

The 24-year-old, who will join Edinburgh Rugby from Glasgow Warriors this summer, sustained the injury during Scotland's 61-21 thrashing at the hands of England in March.

Bennett's anterior cruciate ligament was badly damaged when he caught his studs in the Twickenham turf just moments after replacing Stuart Hogg.

The 23-times capped back suffered a similar injury while on the books of French giants Clermont Auvergne in 2011.

He is expected to be out for between nine and 12 months.

Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend sent his sympathies to the player, who was an integral part of their 2015 Pro 12 championship win.

Townsend said: "We're disappointed that Mark's time at the club has come to an end in this way.

"We wish him all the best with his rehab and look forward to having him as part of our wider group for the remainder of the season."

It was also confirmed back row star Josh Strauss will miss the remainder of the season as he recovers from a kidney injury sustained on international duty with Scotland.

Strauss will join English Premiership side Sale Sharks next season.