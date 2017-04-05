  • STV
  • MySTV

Celtic 1-1 Partick Thistle: Cerny's penalty save seals point

PA

The keeper denied the champions to move Jags closer to a top six spot.

Scott Sinclair misses from the penalty spot.
Scott Sinclair misses from the penalty spot. SNS

Partick Thistle keeper Tomas Cerny saved a Scott Sinclair penalty as Scottish Premiership champions Celtic dropped points for only the third time this season in a 1-1 draw.

The 28-year-old Hoops forward scored a hat-trick on Sunday at Tynecastle as Brendan Rodgers' side clinched their sixth successive title with a thumping 5-0 win over Hearts.

A much-changed Celtic side struggled to reach those heights again in the first half but four minutes after the break Sinclair confidently converted a Patrick Roberts pass for his 22nd goal of the season.

Jags striker Ade Azeez dramatically levelled in the 63rd minute and the Maryhill men remained level when Cerny pushed away Sinclair's penalty two minutes later, holding out to gain an invaluable point.

The Parkhead men remain unbeaten domestically this season with 28 wins and three draws in league - previous draws against Inverness and Rangers blotting an almost-perfect copybook - while sixth-placed Thistle stretched their unbeaten run in the league to seven games.

Rodgers was certainly utilising his squad as he was once again without strikers Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths due to respective hamstring and back injuries.

Cristian Gamboa, Emilio Izaguirre, Erik Sviatchenko, Nir Bitton and Eboue Kouassi came in while skipper Scott Brown, Kieran Tierney, Stuart Armstrong and James Forrest were left out.

Midfielder Tom Rogic was on the bench after a three-month absence due to an ankle problem, while 18-year-old midfielder Andrew McCarthy started for the first time for the Jags.

Sinclair had a goal-bound drive blocked by Thistle defender Liam Lindsay and Bitton headed an Izaguirre free-kick over the bar, during inevitable early Hoops pressure.

The visitors grew into their defensive mode as the first half progressed and Cerny's first save in the 38th minute was comfortable, coming from Roberts' curling drive from the edge of the box.

He was called into action seconds before the interval when he did well to parry a long-range effort from Bitton but the half-time whistle brought a merciful end to 45 minutes of monotony.

However, in the 49th minute, as they had done at the weekend, Roberts and Sinclair combined to great effect, the latter nipping in to take a through ball and directing it past Cerny.

The former Manchester City and Aston Villa attacker had scored the only goal of the game when the teams met at the same venue in December.

However, moments later a Christie Elliott cross from the right was smartly tucked in at the near post by Azeez, to the surprise of most inside Celtic Park.

Sinclair was handed the chance to restore Celtic's lead two minutes later when Thistle's Callum Booth fouled Gamboa inside the box but Cerny dived to his right to parry the penalty wide.

As rejuvenated Partick broke again, it took a saving tackle from Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic to deny Azeez a second.

The home side's pressure intensified but they found Partick Thistle determined to hold on to the precious point.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.