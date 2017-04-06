Football Talk: Hutchison's Rangers regret, Caixinha defiant

Your daily round up of what's happening in Scotland and beyond.

Don Hutchison never played for a Scottish club. SNS

It's games like last night's goalless draw with Kilmarnock that probably makes most Rangers players wish they weren't at the club but that doesn't stop those outside looking in.

Former Scotland internationalist Don Hutchison has admitted his biggest regret in football is never playing for the Ibrox side when he had the chance.

The grass is always greener... or bluer in this case.

Meanwhile, Pedro Caixinha remains defiant he did the right thing in naming his team early, despite not getting the better of their opponents.

And today we should find out the result of Darren McGregor's red card appeal following "square-go-gate".

