Scotland leapfrog World Cup hosts Russia in FIFA rankings

A draw with Canada and win over Slovenia has pushed the nation up to 59th.

On the rise: Scotland have jumped in the latest FIFA rankings. SNS

Scotland have jumped eight places to 59th in the FIFA rankings, putting them above World Cup hosts Russia.

A friendly draw with Canada and win over Slovenia in a qualifying match for next year's tournament has lifted Gordon Strachan's side back into the top 60, also leapfrogging Honduras, Israel, Montenegro and South Africa.

A win against Canada would have resulted in a further leap to 57th, taking the nation above Panama and Venezuela.

Scotland will jump again in the rankings without kicking a ball on June 1.

With historic results dropping off, they should rise by one further place before their match with England at Hampden nine days later.

Provided there is no friendly match in June, victory over England will push Scotland to around 38th position in the July edition.

A draw would give a minor boost, while defeat will result in a slide of around five places.