Armstrong: I'm playing the best football of my career

The Celtic midfielder has won the player of the month award for March.

Magic March: Stuart Armstrong has been awarded for his stand-out performances. SNS

Stuart Armstrong has marked his Scottish Premiership Player of the Month award for March by saying he is playing the best football of his career.

The midfielder, who has been one of Celtic's stand-out performers this season, had another prolific month with three goals in three league games.

He netted in Celtic's 4-0 win over Inverness Caley Thistle, the 1-1 draw with Rangers and 2-1 win over Dundee.

It's Armstrong's second player of the month award this season after also winning it in December.

The 25-year-old believes he's hitting a new personal high and hopes to mark it with a new contract. His current deal expires in 2018 but he says it will take care of itself if he continues to maintain his form.

"It is important to say that I am very happy here and I am playing the best football I have ever played and very lucky to be playing under Brendan Rodgers," he said.

"The influence he has had in a very short space of time is phenomenal.

"This season has been the best of my career to date. I always talked about scoring more goals and I was disappointed with my contribution, last season especially.

"So to get back to scoring goals is what I enjoy most.

"The difference [moving to middle] has been a great influence. It is more natural for me to play and to get into goal-scoring positions especially."

Away from the league action this month Armstrong has also enjoyed success in other competitions.

He was part of the winning side who knocked St Mirren out of the Scottish Cup quarter finals and made his long-awaited Scotland debut against Slovenia just four days before his 25th birthday.