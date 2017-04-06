Stuart Armstrong awarded player of the month for March

The Celtic midfielder has been a stand-out player this season.

SNS

Stuart Amstrong has won the Scottish Premiership Player of the Month award for March.

The midfielder, who has been one of Celtic's stand-out performers this season, had another prolific month with three goals in three league games.

He netted in Celtic's 4-0 win over Inverness Caley Thistle, the 1-1 draw with Rangers and 2-1 win over Dundee.

Away from the league action Armstrong has also enjoyed success in other competitions.

He was part of the winning side who knocked St Mirren out of the Scottish Cup quarter finals and made his long-awaited Scotland debut against Slovenia just four days before his 25th birthday.