Darren McGregor free to face Morton after winning appeal

Hibs and Morton players and coaches clashed at the end of the Championship clash.

Hibernian players surround the referee after Darren McGregor (second from right) clashes with Kudus Oyenuga. SNS

Darren McGregor has been cleared of headbutting Morton striker Kudus Oyenuga and will be available for selection when the sides meet again on Saturday.

The Hibs defender was shown a straight red card in the closing stages of his side's goalless draw with Morton in the Championship clash at the end of March.

A judicial panel disagreed with the original decision at a hearing at Hampden on Thursday and reduced the punishment to a yellow card.

Referee Nick Walsh dismissed the defender for reacting to Oyenuga's reckless challenge on Jordon Forster.

The striker fell to the ground clutching his face after being confronted by McGregor but will not face further repercussions from the Scottish FA, despite Hibs boss Neil Lennon arguing there was no contact.

Oyenuga's injury-time tackle sparked a mass melee between players and coaching staff.

Lennon and Morton boss Jim Duffy have both since been charged by the Scottish FA after having to be physically separated.