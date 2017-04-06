The Hibs boss will face the compliance officer later this month on three charges.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5387650502001-neil-lennon-scottish-fa-bust-up-charges-are-nonsense.jpg" />

Neil Lennon says it is "nonsense" that he has received more charges for his role in a touchline bust-up than Morton boss Jim Duffy.

The Hibernian manager has been accused by the Scottish FA of three separate incidents, while his counterpart will only face a judicial panel on one.

The pair had to be physically separated after their bust-up at the end of last month's Championship clash and sent to the stand at the end of the goalless draw.

When asked if he thought it was unfair, Lennon told STV: "Yes, I think it's nonsense. Like I said, I'll contest it.

"I've seen the referee's report and in the report he says he was 15 metres from the incident which is 30-40 yards away. I was two.

"I saw it all in full right in front of me."

Trouble flared between players, coaches and officials when Morton's Kudus Oyenuga's caught Jordon Forster with a late tackle.

Afterwards, Lennon claimed Duffy had challenged him to a "square go", placing the blame on Morton's side.

Duffy later strenuously denied this despite admitting his behaviour was inappropriate.

The Northern Irishman will now face the Scottish FA's compliance officer after being accused of adopting "an aggressive attitude" to Oyenuga, Duffy and the match officials.

Lennon's hearing is scheduled for April 20 but he says the club will potentially try to have the date changed.

If Hibs win their next two games they will be in line to clinch the Championship title on Wednesday, April 26, at home to Raith Rovers. But Lennon could be forced to watch from the stand.

"It's not ideal for me obviously so we'll try and maybe get it put back," he said.

"Why it's been delayed to that date I do not know. Darren has been dealt with, Kudus has been dealt with so why the rest of us be dealt with quicker?"