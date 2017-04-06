Hearts' Sam Nicholson won't appeal red card for spitting

The midfielder was sent off in his side's 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone.

Sam Nicholson will miss the next two Hearts games. SNS

Hearts' Sam Nicholson will not appeal the red card shown to him after he appeared to spit in the direction of assistant referee Stephen Mitchell.

The midfielder was sent off seven minutes from the end of his side's 1-0 league defeat to St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday.

He appeared to react to a foul throw decision 16 minutes after coming onto the pitch as a second-half substitute.

Having reviewed video footage, neither the player nor his club will contest the ban and he will now miss the next two games against Dundee and Kilmarnock.

Speaking after the defeat Hearts boss Ian Cathro defended his player.

"We will look at the footage but my understanding from Sam and the players around the situation is there is no way of being able to read that as an aggressive thing," he said.

"Sam says he just spat - not at the assistant referee. Players do that in a game of football, we've all seen that before.

"My understanding is that is the case from Sam's telling of the situation and other players around it."