No room to relax in race for Europe, says Tommy Wright

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

St Johnstone are six points behind Rangers and five ahead of Hearts.

Tommy Wright says there's no room for complacency as St Johnstone look to finish in the top four of the Premiership this season.

The Perth side closed the gap between themselves and third-placed Rangers to just six points after the midweek fixtures and the teams still have to face each other before the end of the season.

St Johnstone's 1-0 win over Hearts moved them five points ahead of Ian Cathro's side but Wright is still cautious of them clawing back the deficit.

He conceded his side were in a favourable position but said it wasn't beyond all possibility that they could be caught if form slipped after the split.

"We're not going to get carried away," he said. "It's a five-point-gap which is still a gap that Hearts will believe they can overturn.

"But every win that we can pick up between now and the end of the season makes it more difficult for them.

"We're in a good position, I'd much rather be in our position than theirs.

Wright was cautious about looking up the table and leapfrogging Rangers but said that if a slump could see his team lose ground then equally there was still a chance to climb further. However, he maintained his view that finishing fourth in the table would represent a successful season.

"I think it will be difficult but if I'm saying five points isn't a gap that we can relax with, six isn't a gap that you can relax with either. We've still got to play Rangers as well.

"But the important thing is to secure fourth place. If we can close the gap on Rangers it will be tremendous but ultimately fourth place will be another great achievement for us."

The teams finishing second and third in the Scottish Premiership will go into the first qualifying round of next season's Europa League.

If the winner of the Scottish Cup has already qualified through their league position the team finishing fourth will also enter the first round of qualifiers.

With semi-finalists Celtic, Aberdeen and Rangers all above St Johnstone in the table Wright's side are likely to book their place in Europe again if they maintain their position.

