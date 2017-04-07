St Johnstone hit players with maximum fine over brawl

Danny Swanson and Richard Foster have been fined four weeks' wages each.

Brawl: Danny Swanson and Richard Foster clashed at New Douglas Park. SNS

St Johnstone have fined Danny Swanson and Richard Foster over their on-pitch fight during an SPFL match last week.

The players clashed at the end of the first half against Hamilton Academical on Saturday in their side's 1-0 defeat at New Douglas Park.

St Johnstone suspended both players while they investigated the incident and have now fined the duo the maximum amount allowed, saying the punishment was just one step short of dismissal.

A club statement read: "Richard Foster and Danny Swanson fully accept that they are ambassadors for the club and role models for young fans everywhere.

"They accept that their conduct fell far below that which is required of them as professional football players with St Johnstone FC and that they brought the club into disrepute.

"The sanctions imposed upon them - a fine of four weeks' wages - were the most severe, short of summary dismissal."

It continued: "The players have accepted the sanctions without question and they wish to apologise unreservedly to the supporters of the club for their behaviour.

"Both players have expressed a desire for a proportion of the fines to be utilised for free bus travel for supporters to the remaining away matches this season and the club is in full agreement with this request.

"The players will now return to training and playing duties where they can channel their energies into contributing to the continued success of the club."

Speaking before the conclusion of the internal investigation, Tommy Wright told STV: "These things happen, they're regrettable but I know both players have shown a lot of remorse and are extremely hurt and embarrassed by it.

"I think supporters of the club will know it's out of character. Interviews were taken and information was gathered. Once it's dealt with we can finally draw a line under it."

TV cameras missed the start of the incident, which led to both being red carded, meaning they are unlikely to face punishment from the Scottish FA.