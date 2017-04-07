Football Talk: Nicholson spitting row, Killie install new pitch

Your daily round up of what's happening in Scotland and beyond.

Fallout: Nicholson won't appeal ban. SNS Group

The fallout from Hearts defeat at St Johnstone has continued after the club decided not to appeal against Sam Nicholson's red card for spitting.

Manager Ian Cathro said he believes his player's explanation that he didn't deliberately target assistant referee Stephen Mitchell but former ref Charlie Richmond has branded Nicholson as "disgusting".

Across the city, Neil Lennon is still fuming about the handling of his clash with Jim Duffy, saying he's surprised at getting more disciplinary charges than his Morton counterpart. He's also unhappy that the timing of his hearing could see him watching the Scottish Cup semi-final from the stands.

Elsewhere, Lee McCulloch has made an innovative move in painting a pitch onto the floor of the Killie dressing room, while Stuart Armstrong has disappointed James Corden.

