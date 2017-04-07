Twitter speculates over 'major announcement' at Celtic

Fans suggested it could be anything from sponsorship deals to a possible engagement.

Brendan Rodgers: Calming expectations? PA

Celtic's usual 1.30pm press conference at their Lennoxtown training ground has been rescheduled at the last minute on Friday.

A new time and place has been arranged for 2.30pm at Parkhead, with news of a "major announcement".

Fans quickly got wind of the news and began to speculate what, or who, it would be.

Some of the early suggestions were fairly sensible with new contracts or sponsorship deals the main thought of fans.

Another fan touted if the recently revealed plans for a hotel and museum had been confirmed.

Kits were also considered by some on social media.

Would the announcement involve the manager himself?

Then of course there were comparisons to Brendan Rodgers' counterpart across Glasgow.

Although maybe the press release we received will be the last of the current media team?

Unconfirmed player reunions were also a specific flavour, in a number of varieties.

Then there are the simple pleasures. Like a change of catering.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.