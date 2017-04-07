  • STV
Caixinha: Everybody says Rangers are going to Hell

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

The Rangers boss is prepared for a hostile reception at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Challenge: Caixinha says his side face a trip to Hell.
Challenge: Caixinha says his side face a trip to Hell. SNS Group

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha says he has been warned that his side will face a tough reception at Pittodrie and says he knows Aberdeen will test his side.

The Ibrox outfit trail Aberdeen by eight points in third place in the Premiership and Caixinha said the game is a must-win match if Rangers are to have a chance of finishing as runners-up behind Celtic. The Portuguese boss said he had already been filled in on what to expect from what is traditionally a fiery encounter.

"Everybody says that we are going to hell," he said. "I like those hostile scenarios.

"Football is about challenges.

"We need to be clever, we need to have the right attitude and the right approach to grow with that hostile environment.

"It's a game that we must win if we want to finish second. Definitely."

Caixinha is still settling into life at Rangers as he tries to improve the side, a job made more difficult with injuries to key defenders. However, he said that he had set the players the target of a strong finish to the league season.

"It's also going to be the game that is the first of the last seven for us," he said. "We put a challenge to ourselves, starting with this one.

"I think the players need to see every game until the end like challenges. That's how I approach life. If I didn't see the chance to be here as Rangers manager as a challenge then maybe I would be in Qatar enjoying my wages.

"I want the players to have that feeling as well because representing Rangers is about being challenged all day long, day by day. This is the first challenge for us to face and the challenge is to see where we can reach in these last seven games, just thinking about ourselves."

He added that he was preparing to face a side that had reaped the benefits of a consistent approach in recent years but that his players would be fully prepared to take on the challenges Derek McInnes' players posed.

"We are going to play against one strong side," he said. "It's a side that's had if not four then at least three years working together on the same basis with the same manager.

"Of course, it's also important to realise that in this period Rangers was not playing in the Scottish Premier League. So for me, that's one advantage."

"But football is the moment, Rangers is Rangers and we know that we are going to face a strong squad in that hostile environment. You need to be prepared for it in order to know what sort of problems this opponent is going to place you in, if you let it, and what can you explore in the opponent."

