Brendan Rodgers signs new four-year contract with Celtic

The Northern Irishman has committed his future to the club days after winning his first title.

Success: Rodgers has won two trophies with Celtic already. SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers has committed his future to Celtic, signing a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2021.



The 44-year old had initially been on a 12-month rolling deal when he was unveiled as the club's new boss last summer and, after a hugely successful season so far, Rodgers has now given Celtic a boost by agreeing a fixed-term contract.

The announcement comes less than a week after Rodgers and his players secured the Premiership title, adding to the League Cup they won earlier this season.

Celtic Chief Executive Peter Lawwell said: "Brendan has made a huge impact at Celtic already. He's an outstanding manager and we believe he is one of the best coaches in Europe, if not world football, and we're delighted that he has committed his future to Celtic."

Celtic are unbeaten in the league, enjoyed Champions League group stage football this season and are in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup as they pursue a domestic treble.

More to follow...