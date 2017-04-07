  • STV
  • MySTV

Ian Cathro: People are willing me to fail at Hearts

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick

The head coach says the only thing that angers him is letting down supporters.

Ian Cathro says there are people willing him to fail at Hearts as he assured supporters he shares their anger and frustration over recent results.

Hearts have only won one of their last nine games and face Dundee on Saturday hoping to reverse a bad run of form. 

Results have been mixed since Cathro's appointment in December, with many questioning if he job was too big for someone stepping up to head coach for the first time.

He said some people actively wanted him and the team to fail but it did not add to any pressure he feels.

"I don't want to be the person who says whether that is fair or unfair," he said. 

"What I think is fair for me to say is I think just now there are more people than normal that are keen to see this club lose, or let's say not win.

"We can all imagine what the factors are in that."

He added: "I think what I'd say to back that up is that if they're choosing to do that, they're probably choosing the wrong people. 

"I sit here as a strong person very ready to deal with this to whatever extent or for as long as people choose.

"Fine. No problem with that and no stress."

Cathro said he felt anger at the team's position but only because he did not want to let down fans of the club.

"[These critics] are also dealing with what is probably one of the most strong, powerful, passionate groups of supporters in Britain, when you look at the darker moments and how the supporters have rallied with everything the club needed," he said.

"In relation to the incredible support that this club has, that's the area where I understand and share the disappointment and frustration for not having been able to allow them to look forward with excitement.

"That's the bit that gives me anger and upset. The extra upset that throws some stones in my direction doesn't give me anything whatsoever. That just reminds me that we're strong and we're together."

Though accepting the scrutiny that comes with a losing run, the head coach also insisted any talk of an unhappy camp was far off the mark and that there was no discord between players or coaching staff.

"There's no drama, no chaos, no turmoil," he said. 

"None of these things that people like to create the sense that exists because we're not doing well.

"The true thing is that we've had poor results. Everything else isn't true. There's no nonsense. All there is is poor results and that's the only thing that needs addressed. 

"We'll do that collectively and we'll do it with and for everybody that loves this club."

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.