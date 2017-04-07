Ian Cathro: People are willing me to fail at Hearts

The head coach says the only thing that angers him is letting down supporters.

Ian Cathro says there are people willing him to fail at Hearts as he assured supporters he shares their anger and frustration over recent results.

Hearts have only won one of their last nine games and face Dundee on Saturday hoping to reverse a bad run of form.

Results have been mixed since Cathro's appointment in December, with many questioning if he job was too big for someone stepping up to head coach for the first time.

He said some people actively wanted him and the team to fail but it did not add to any pressure he feels.

"I don't want to be the person who says whether that is fair or unfair," he said.

"What I think is fair for me to say is I think just now there are more people than normal that are keen to see this club lose, or let's say not win.

"We can all imagine what the factors are in that."

He added: "I think what I'd say to back that up is that if they're choosing to do that, they're probably choosing the wrong people.

"I sit here as a strong person very ready to deal with this to whatever extent or for as long as people choose.

"Fine. No problem with that and no stress."

Cathro said he felt anger at the team's position but only because he did not want to let down fans of the club.

"[These critics] are also dealing with what is probably one of the most strong, powerful, passionate groups of supporters in Britain, when you look at the darker moments and how the supporters have rallied with everything the club needed," he said.

"In relation to the incredible support that this club has, that's the area where I understand and share the disappointment and frustration for not having been able to allow them to look forward with excitement.

"That's the bit that gives me anger and upset. The extra upset that throws some stones in my direction doesn't give me anything whatsoever. That just reminds me that we're strong and we're together."

Though accepting the scrutiny that comes with a losing run, the head coach also insisted any talk of an unhappy camp was far off the mark and that there was no discord between players or coaching staff.

"There's no drama, no chaos, no turmoil," he said.

"None of these things that people like to create the sense that exists because we're not doing well.

"The true thing is that we've had poor results. Everything else isn't true. There's no nonsense. All there is is poor results and that's the only thing that needs addressed.

"We'll do that collectively and we'll do it with and for everybody that loves this club."