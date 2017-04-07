  • STV
New Celtic deal can help me to keep stars, says Rodgers

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Grant Russell Grant Russell

The Celtic boss wants players to follow him in committing their future to the club.

Commitment: Rodgers wants players to share his vision.
Commitment: Rodgers wants players to share his vision. SNS Group

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers hopes that his decision to sign a long-term contract at the club can persuade some players to follow suit.

Rodgers confirmed a new four-year deal on Friday, keeping him at the club until 2021. Having wrapped up their sixth consecutive title last weekend, continued success could see that contract take in ten titles in a row but he said that while that was an aim, demonstrating commitment was more important.

"We want to win the league and as long as I am here that will always be the aim," he said. "The length of contract wasn't necessarily built around that (winning 10 successive titles).

"It was more of a commitment looking forward in terms of improvement, seeing some of our young players through from the academy.

"I also had to think about the players I sat talking about contracts for and with. "And it was going to be very hard for me to sit with Craig Gordon, Kieran Tierney, Tom Rogic and James Forrest and all these boys and ask them to commit their futures to Celtic, and me on a one-year rolling contract.

"It is a young squad, we have got some real good experience in there as well and over the course of four years that allows that group to develop and improve and I want to be a part of it.

"Players will always look at the manager and see how long he is connected to the club.

"If I am committed to the club fully, hopefully that makes it a little bit easier for them to make that decision. That is important."

Rodgers added that he didn't pay any heed to people who questioned the level of domestic competition his side are currently dominating.

"People in football respect and understand that of course the Scottish League, like a lot of European leagues, is not as competitive as the Premier League in England," he said. "But that's because it is the richest league in the world. 

"What the perception is around, I am not really bothered. 

"For me Celtic is the greatest club in the world. 

"I have the privilege to manage it and while I manage it I want to make it the best I possibly can. 

"I just love being here, love helping the players develop and making the team better."

