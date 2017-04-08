  • STV
  • MySTV

Celtic 3-1 Kilmarnock: Late goals seal win for Champions

PA

Stuart Armstrong, Scott Sinclair and James Forrest cancelled out Jordan Jones' strike.

Scott Sinclair celebrates putting the home side 2-1 ahead.
Scott Sinclair celebrates putting the home side 2-1 ahead. SNS

Boss Brendan Rodgers celebrated his new Celtic deal by watching his Premiership champions sweep Kilmarnock away in a 3-1 win.

The Northern Irishman signed an improved contract on Friday which takes him to 2021 and in the 22nd minute of a Parkhead procession in-form midfielder Stuart Armstrong fired in the opener with a 25-yard drive.

The Rugby Park side emerged from their defensive shell to grab an unlikely leveller in the 65th minute through wide-man Jordan Jones.

However, Scott Sinclair restored Celtic's lead from close range six minutes later with his 23rd goal of the season and James Forrest added a third.

Celtic remain unbeaten domestically after 39 games - 32 in the league - and moved on to 90 points with some ease.

It was a difficult and exhausting afternoon for interim-manager Lee McCulloch's side who lost out to Partick Thistle for a top-six place.

As expected after leaving them out of the 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle in midweek, Rodgers returned Scotland players Kieran Tierney, Scott Brown, Forrest and Armstrong to the team, along with Belgian defender Dedryck Boyata.

Moussa Dembele was on the bench after recovering from a hamstring problem which kept him out of the Hoops' previous two matches.

Kilmarnock's loanee defender Kristoffer Ajer was not allowed to play against his parent club as Martin Smith, Mark Roberts and Scott Boyd came back into the Ayrshire side.

Killie gave Celtic a guard of honour before the game to acknowledge the Hoops' sixth successive title win.

They then spent the first-half repelling wave after wave of attacks from the men in green and white, succumbing to Armstrong's 25 yard drive midway through.

Before that, Sinclair, Callum McGregor and Brown all had efforts as the Rugby Park men defended with some desperation.

Armstrong, the league sponsors' player of the month for March, had tried his luck with a left-footed drive which flew over the bar moments before he fired into the bottom corner from a similar distance with his other foot for his 14th of the season.

Kilmarnock were all but paralysed by Celtic's grip on the game.

A last-gasp tackle from Killie defender Iain Wilson blocked McGregor's close-range shot before Tierney's angled-shot narrowly missed the far post.

Jones brushed off the attention of Brown in the 42nd minute before firing over the bar from 25 yards but that was about it as far as Killie's threat was concerned.

The second-half ran along similar lines after Sinclair headed a Patrick Roberts cross past the post three minutes after the restart.

Celtic maintained almost total control but the visitors equalised in a rare attack.

Striker Conor Sammon drifted left to take possession and when he picked out Jones, his deflected strike from 14 yards ended up behind Parkhead keeper Craig Gordon.

However, in the 71st minute all was well again with the Hoops faithful.

Armstrong's free-kick to the back post was headed across by Boyata and Roberts returned the ball for Sinclair to finish from three yards out.

Immediately Dembele and Tom Rogic replaced Roberts and Callum McGregor respectively and moments later, after the French striker's shot was deflected on to the post, Forrest headed in the rebound to give the scoreline more credence.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.