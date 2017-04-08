ICT 0-3 St Johnstone: Caley sink four points adrift

MacLean, Craig and Cummins seal the victory against 10-man Caley Thistle.

Liam Craig (left) celebrates scoring St Johnstone's second goal. SNS

Ten-man Inverness Caledonian Thistle slipped closer to relegation after losing 3-0 to St Johnstone.

Richie Foran's side haven't won in 21 Scottish Premiership games and fell four points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Steven Maclean opened the scoring five minutes before the break with Liam Craig and Graham Cummins adding in the closing stages of the second half.

Striker Larnell Cole was dismissed eight minutes from the end after confronting the referee.

St Johnstone remain five points clear of Hearts in fourth place after Ian Cathro's side also won on Saturday afternoon.