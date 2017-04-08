Brendan Rodgers laughs off 10-in-a-row gesture to fans

The Celtic boss joined in the full time celebrations with supporters.

Brendan Rodgers celebrates with Celtic fans. SNS

Brendan Rodgers laughed off suggestions he joined in with the Celtic fans' 10-in-a-row chants after their 3-1 win over Kilmarnock saying he was merely stretching his fingers.



The Parkhead boss took part in the full-time celebrations in front of the standing section and raised both his hands as they sang their hopes for a record-breaking 10 successive title wins.

The newly-crowned champions extended their unbeaten domestic run to 39 games with goals from Stuart Armstrong, James Forrest and Scott Sinclair while Jordan Jones netted for the visitors.

Rodgers, who signed a new Celtic deal on Friday that will keep him at the club until 2021, brushed off the gesture with a smile.

"I was just stretching my fingers," he joked.



"It was a great day for us. It has been a fantastic week for us, having won the league and committing the next four years of my life to here.

"There is no hardship, it is an incredible club to work with.

"But there is much more to do, much more to achieve and yes, there is a lot before there is ever 10 in a row mentioned.

"So the supporters are happy, they enjoy watching their team and I was applauding that.

"They have been singing it since my first day. I wondered what they were singing but that is their aim and it is my job to try to help them achieve it.

"The crowd enjoyed it. They really understand now what we are doing."