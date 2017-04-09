  • STV
Archibald: Securing top six is like winning Championship

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

Partick Thistle have never been in the top six since the split came into force.

Alan Archibald led his side to a historic top-six place.
SNS Group

Alan Archibald compared his Partick Thistle side's top-six achievement by saying it is on a par to winning the Championship title.

The Firhill side booked their place in the top six of the Scottish Premiership for the first time since the split came into force in 2000/01 with a 1-0 win over Motherwell.

The result not only secures them safety from the relegation zone it also guarantees them their highest finish in the top division since finishing sixth in 1981.

Archibald helped guide the Jags to Championship glory when he took charge midway through the 2012/13 season and says he has the same feelings of joy and relief.

"It's similar to winning the Championship," he said. "When you've been down for as long as we were it's similar.

"It's great for everyone associated with the club and the most important thing is we aren't going to be in the bottom six, to be honest. That's horrible, so it's a relief.

"We have come through the bad times here, Partick Thistle are sometimes maligned and laughed at at different times. It's great now the club has been up for three or four seasons and we are enjoying it.

"We will not rest on our laurels. It's just great we are in the top six. We don't have to look over our shoulder and that's great for the fans, because they have been through some tough times.

"We didn't want to have to look at results and waiting for anyone else. We wanted to do it ourselves and there was no more fitting way to do it than what we have built the second half of the season on, a clean sheet and a wonderful save from Tomas Cerny.

"He took his recent mistake against Kilmarnock really, really personally, as he does, because he is an ultimate professional, and his save was outstanding."

