  • STV
  • MySTV

Aberdeen 0-3 Rangers: Late goals close gap on second

PA

Kenny Miller struck twice before Joe Dodoo rounded off the win at Pittodrie.

Kenny Miller celebrates his opening strike against Aberdeen.
Kenny Miller celebrates his opening strike against Aberdeen. SNS

Rangers scored three late goals against Aberdeen to revive their hopes of catching the second-placed Dons in the Premiership.

Kenny Miller's double and a Joe Dodoo strike gave Pedro Caixinha's men a 3-0 victory at Pittodrie as they reduced the gap to nine points. 

It was tough on the hosts, who until the goal rush began in the 79th minute had looked the likelier team to win the match. 

In a frantic opening, Aberdeen's Ryan Jack and Rangers midfielder Joe Garner were cautioned after the pair squared up in the middle of the park, the latter falling to the ground theatrically.

There were early chances at either end, with Wes Foderingham forced to push aside a Jonny Hayes drive after a swift Aberdeen break in the eighth minute. 

Joe Lewis pulled off a great save to stop Garner giving Rangers an 11th-minute lead. Martyn Waghorn's shot from the edge of the penalty area deflected kindly into the path of Garner, but from 12 yards the former Preston striker was denied by Lewis who came racing off his line. 

Garner was in the thick of the action and began walking a tightrope following a clumsy foul on Lewis, moments after he had delivered a telling right-wing cross for Waghorn, who could not keep his effort down.

Referee Kevin Clancy did his best to ease the tension, although Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor was lucky to escape with a yellow card for a wild challenge on Jason Holt. 

A surging Hayes run caused panic in the Rangers defence in the 51st minute and when the ball eventually broke for Graeme Shinnie with his back to goal, his hooked shot was comfortably saved by Foderingham. 

The hosts started to exert pressure on their opponents as Kenny McLean tested Foderingham with a volley and the former Swindon goalkeeper then twice denied Adam Rooney. 

Rooney latched on to a pass from Anthony O'Connor but his angled effort was well kept out by Foderingham, who pulled off an even better stop moments later to beat away the Irishman's goal-bound shot from Taylor's knockdown. 

Rangers managed to cling on and on a rare venture forward, they stunned the Dons to go in front. Waghorn found space in the box and after his shot was beaten away by Lewis, Miller thundered a superb angled shot from 14 yards into the net. 

The Light Blues scored again two minutes later, profiting on an O'Connor mistake, to take firm command. 

A misplaced pass from the Dons defender went straight to substitute Dodoo, who slipped in Miller to roll the ball past Lewis. 

Dodoo put the seal on the victory by scoring the third Rangers goal in the 83rd minute, with the former Leicester forward cutting inside Shay Logan to slot the ball low into the net. In stoppage time, Dodoo rattled the woodwork before Miller's follow-up effort was cleared off the line to deny the 37-year-old a hat-trick.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.