Neil Lennon questions if there's an agenda against Hibs

Hibs drew 1-1 with Morton as they edged closer to the Championship title.

Neil Lennon reacts angrily to a decision going against his Hibs side. SNS

Neil Lennon says he's beginning to think there's an agenda against Hibernian after his side had another contentious decision go against them.

The manager was left fuming after referee Bobby Madden refused to award the visitors a penalty during their 1-1 draw with Morton at Cappielow on Saturday.

Lennon, who has already been charged by the Scottish FA for the touchline bust-up the last time the side's met, reacted angrily to Mark Russell's apparent handball in the 27th minute.

At full time he questioned the motives of Scotland's referees, listing previous examples of decisions he felt went against Hibs earlier in the season.

"I don't get it," he said. "Maybe there is an agenda, I don't know. Maybe I'm getting paranoid.

"Their player used two hands to block a goal-bound shot. I just don't understand it.

"I've no qualms with the penalty Morton got but everyone could see what happened with the other incident.

"I need an explanation but I'll not get one. It'll be 'it's poor old Lenny being the victim again'.

"But I'm starting to think that there is an agenda. We have had five red cards this season and three were rescinded - I wonder if that's a record.

"I don't know of any team in one season - and we're not even finished yet - who have had three red cards rescinded. That's cost us points.

"I just didn't like the referee's performance and I want an explanation because it's not one hand that's stopped the shot, it's two hands."