Rangers appoint Jonatan Johansson as assistant coach

Pedro Caixinha has added to his back-room staff by appointing former Ibrox striker Jonatan Johansson as assistant coach.

The Portuguese boss has continuously said he was keen to hire a "local" assistant with knowledge of both Rangers and Scottish football since he arrived in Glasgow last month.

Johansson, who has been working as assistant manager of the Finnish national team, played for Rangers between 1997-2000, scoring 25 times in 71 appearances.

His career began in Finland with Pargas IF before moving to TPS and FC Flora. He also had spells in the English Premier League with Charlton Athletic and Norwich City.

Johansson returned to Scotland in 2009 where he played for both Hibs and St Johnstone and later coached Motherwell's under-20 side for three seasons.

He took the number two job at Finland in December but will return to Glasgow as Rangers look to close the gap further on Aberdeen in the race for second place.

They defeated the Dons 3-0 on Sunday with late strikes from Kenny Miller and Joe Dodoo.