Football Talk: Wilson's nose break, Murty teaches English
Most of us will know that awkward feeling when your Dad follows you on social media but only some of us are unfortunate enough to know how it feels when he publicly shames you as well.
In true Dad-like spirit Graeme Murty did just that to Myles Beerman, one of his youth players at Rangers.
The youngster learnt the hard way you can't simply celebrate your team winning without the spelling police breathing down your neck.
Check out our social media section below to see Murty reply to his tweet, pointing out his error.
Always on duty - coach, father figure and now English teacher.
Meanwhile, Danny Wilson says playing with a broken nose yesterday was "just one of those things" and described it as "an occupational hazard in these kind of fixtures."
Aberdeen 0-3 Rangers
Celtic 3-1 Kilmarnock
Partick Thistle 1-0 Motherwell
Hearts 1-0 Dundee
ICT 0-3 St Johnstone
Hamilton Accies 1-1 Ross County