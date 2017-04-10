Ryan Stevenson leaves Troon to join Australian club

The forward will head Down Under just two weeks after signing for the Juniors team.

Switch: Stevenson will play in the fifth tier of Australian football. SNS

Ryan Stevenson has agreed to join Australian side Peninsula Strikers just two weeks after signing for Juniors club Troon and six weeks after quitting professional football.

Stevenson announced his retiral after playing his last game under unusual circumstances, standing in as goalkeeper to cover for Raith Rovers' injury crisis.

He drew a line under a professional career that also took in spells at St Johnstone, Ayr United, Hearts, Ipswich, Partick Thistle and Dumbarton.

The forward then agreed a deal with West of Scotland Super League Premier Division side Troon FC until the end of next season, a signing the club described as "a coup".

Having played just one match for Troon, Stevenson has now agreed a switch to the other side of the world.

Fifth-tier side Peninsula Strikers, based just outside Melbourne, say the player has signed subject to sorting out visa and international clearance.

Manager Craig Lewis told the Mornington Peninsula News that Stevenson had jumped at the chance to move.

"I was talking to a former teammate a few weeks back and Ryan's name cropped up so I decided to contact him through Facebook and he responded straight away so we've been on the phone almost every day since," Lewis said.

"He was really keen from the outset and told me that he's got a mate who came over a couple of years back and told him that it was the best move he'd ever made and that he should get over here the first chance he got."

Peninsula Strikers are currently bottom of their league, having lost their first three games of the season.