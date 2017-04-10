Maryhill's Gavin Stokes scores with first kick of the game

The midfielder's strike could be one of the fastest goals in world football.

Kick off between Maryhill and Clydebank at Lochburn Park. SNS

Maryhill's Gavin Stokes netted what could be one of the fastest goals in world football on Saturday, scoring with the first kick of the game.

The juniors player struck an incredible effort into the top corner of the net from the halfway line in their West of Scotland Super League First Division clash with Clydebank.

Colin Preston and Justin Begg also netted in the 3-0 win at Lochburn Park but it was Stokes' strike straight from kick off that's fast becoming an internet sensation.

Vuk Bakic currently holds the record for Serbian side FK Dorcol after taking 2.2 seconds to also score from the first whistle in 2012.



Stokes' goal also clocks in at 2.1 seconds which is significantly quicker than the fastest goal in Scottish top flight history.

Kris Boyd took the title from Kris Commons in January, netting after 10 seconds, 2.2 seconds faster than the Celtic attacker's 2013 goal.

Anthony Stokes had previously held the record for taking just 12.4 seconds to score against Rangers, for Hibernian, in 2009.

Going back to 1982, Aberdeen's John Hewitt netted after 9.6 seconds against Motherwell in the Scottish Cup and is still believed to hold that title.

It's said Celtic's John McPhail took just six seconds to score against East Fife as his side won 6-2 in December 1950 and Berwick Rangers' Alex Burke reportedly netted against Raith Rovers after seven seconds in 2003.

Meanwhile, in the Scottish Cup, John Hewitt took 9.6 seconds to score for Aberdeen against Motherwell in 1982. It was the quickest-ever goal in the competition and it's believed he still holds that title.