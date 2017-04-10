  • STV
King: Winning more important than style for Rangers

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The chairman says Pedro Caixinha will be backed in his quest for success.

Results: King wants success ahead of style.
Results: King wants success ahead of style.

Rangers chairman Dave King has said the team's results are more important than their style, although he understands the importance of attractive football to supporters.

The Ibrox side are now under the management of Pedro Caixinha, an appointment that King said was "carefully researched".

He again said funds would be made available for the Portuguese to put his own stamp on the team. 

In what appeared to be a reference to Caixinha's predecessor, King said the season had not reached expectations so far and that while both were desirable, wins were valued more highly than an expansive approach to the game.

"Despite a relatively disappointing campaign up to this point, we have taken the necessary steps to revitalise the team and its performance," King told Rangers' official website. 

"Of particular note is the carefully researched appointment of a new management unit headed by Pedro Caixinha."

"Funds are available to help Pedro shape his own team. It is important that our supporters continue to see Rangers playing attractive football, but attractive football must not be pursued at the cost of failing to win."

Caixinha's arrival in Glasgow required compensation to be paid to previous club Al Gharafa and King said the decision had been made to allow assessment of the work required to successfully negotiate Europa League qualifying, assuming Rangers qualify. 

The team currently sit in third place in the Premiership and are in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

"We could have avoided the significant financial compensation we incurred to bring the new management team on board by delaying the appointment until the end of the season," King said.

"However, we believe that it is in the club's interest to give Pedro the balance of this season to assess the squad and make preparations in advance of the new season and the early competitive start that we envisage with Europa League qualifiers.

"It will be a further significant step forward to achieve our stated target of having European football back at Ibrox."

