This is how much your team will make in post-split money

Grant Russell

Almost £11m will be shared amongst the top six, with the bottom six splitting £6.5m.

Premiership clubs share the vast majority of SPFL prize money. SNS Group

The top six sides in the Scottish Premiership will share a prize pot of almost £11m as the 2016/17 season draws to a close.

Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers, Hearts, St Johnstone and Partick Thistle will receive between £2.8m and £1.3m each, depending on their final league placing.

The league's bottom six clubs - Kilmarnock, Ross County, Dundee, Hamilton Academical, Motherwell and Inverness CT - will divide £6.5m of a total top-flight revenue split of £17.4m.

The top six

The biggest prize is reserved for the champions. Celtic will pick up £2.8m for lifting the Premiership trophy, £800,000 more than any other side.

As well as pushing for the incentive of a European spot, there are bigger cash prizes on offer for teams finishing in higher places.

The team finishing in second will receive just over £2m, with the side coming third in the final guaranteed Europa League spot picking up £1.7m.

Fourth place will pick up £1.5m, fifth earn £1.4m and sixth spot guarantees a team £1.3m.

The bottom six

The maximum that can be made by a bottom six club is £1.21m, which is the amount on offer to the team which finishes in seventh spot.

The financial gap from place-to-place is then £52,750 by position. That means the team in eighth earn £1.16m, ninth get £1.1m, tenth receive £1.06m, 11th spot earns £1m and the bottom cub get £949,500 in prize money.

The bottom side also receive a parachute payment of £300,000 in the following season, and a further £150,000 if they remain out of the Premiership the year after.

If a team is relegated through the play-offs, they receive a parachute payment of £500,000 in year one and £250,000 in year two if required.

Payment structure

Scottish Premiership payment schedule 2016/17. STV

Clubs have already received a chunk of the money they are due. Prize money for the 2016/17 season starts being paid out as early as August, with every Premiership club receiving £660,000, or 3% of the total pot.

In December, a further £82,500 is paid to every top flight club, with the next payment coming in April after the league split.

For finishing in the top six, £395,000 is paid out before the end of the season. Bottom six clubs receive a payment of £157,500.

The remaining balance is paid out in the summer, with the champions receiving their balance of £1.7m, down to a £49,500 payout for the bottom club, excluding their parachute payment.

The rest of the SPFL

A total of 82.3% of the total SPFL prize pot is shared by Premiership clubs, leaving £3.75m to be shared amongst the other 30 teams.

The Championship winners pocket the highest amount, taking in £474,450. The teams taking part in the play-offs receive £400,900, £337,600 and £274,300 for finishing second, third and fourth respectively.

The winners of League One get £105,500, while the champions of League Two earn £56,970.

