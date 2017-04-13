  • STV
Dundee and Hamilton in potential play-off showdown

The two sides are facing each other on the final day and it could be to dodge the drop.

Battle: Dundee and Hamilton could fight it out on the final day to avoid the drop. SNS Group

The fight to stay in the Premiership looks set to go to the wire and the fixtures that will settle relegation have now been confirmed.

Hamilton Academical's final day clash with Dundee could prove to be a decider in the play-off scrap, but the picture could change significantly by then.

Only nine points separate Kilmarnock, Ross County, Dundee, Hamilton Academical, Motherwell and Inverness CT so every point will be valuable as the final day draws near.

Inverness currently occupy bottom spot and are four points shy of the play-off space but could still pull off a great escape. Motherwell are in the play-off place but only on goal difference from local rivals Hamilton.

Fixture dates are subject to change.

Round 34

  • Ross County v Inverness CT - Friday April 28, 19:45
  • Hamilton v Kilmarnock - Saturday April 29, 15:00
  • Motherwell v Dundee - Saturday April 29, 15:00

Round 35

  • Inverness CT v Hamilton - Saturday May 6, 12:15
  • Kilmarnock v Dundee - Saturday May 6, 15:00
  • Motherwell v Ross County - Saturday May 6, 15:00

Round 36

  • Dundee v Ross County - Saturday May 13, 15:00
  • Hamilton v Motherwell - Saturday May 13, 15:00
  • Kilmarnock v Inverness CT - Saturday May 13, 15:00

Round 37

  • Dundee v Inverness CT - Tuesday May 16, 19:45
  • Motherwell v Kilmarnock - Tuesday May 16, 19:45
  • Ross County v Hamilton - Tuesday May 16, 19:45

Round 38

  • Hamilton v Dundee - Saturday May 20, 15:00
  • Inverness CT v Motherwell - Saturday May 20, 15:00
  • Kilmarnock v Ross County - Saturday May 20, 15:00

