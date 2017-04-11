  • STV
  • MySTV

Partick Thistle announce new £4m training facility

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The club will build a state-of-the-art centre with backing from the Weir family.

Investment: Thistle have announced a major development.
Investment: Thistle have announced a major development. SNS Group

Partick Thistle have announced they are to build a new £4m training centre with the help of the Weir family.

The club have struck agreement with Three Black Cats, a company set up by the lottery-winning family from Troon in South Ayrshire.

Thistle will work with the investors to design and build a state-of-the-art complex.

The centre will then be leased to Thistle on a long-term basis giving them their first permanent dedicated training ground in their 141-year history.

The new facility will be designed to accommodate the first team, development, academy and ladies squads and will allow training in all weather conditions. A location has yet to be found.

David Beattie, chairman of Partick Thistle, said: "It has been a long-held ambition of this club to have its own training ground.

"The board is ecstatic that we will now have that facility. Most importantly, it won't just be for first team use but for our youth academy, women's team and everyone else who is part of our football club.

"We are grateful to Three Black Cats for their vote of confidence in us. Ian Maxwell will lead for the Thistle side in this project to ensure that this training ground will for work us in the years ahead."

He added: "The money we currently spend on facilities around Glasgow will be used to service our lease and costs at the new ground.

"I can't emphasise enough the significance of this new facility. It reinforces that we are an established Premiership club, with a level of professionalism and ambition that these new facilities will reflect."

A spokesman for Three Black Cats said: "We have been looking for a new long-term investment opportunity and believe that this new project will work for us and Partick Thistle.

"Thistle's ongoing stability - through the club management's financial prudence and through the board's strong leadership - persuaded us that this development is a worthwhile investment.

"It will be an exciting project and we are keen to get on with securing land as soon as possible.

"It is our intention to have the facility completed and operational within two years and will work closely with Thistle to ensure that it is fit for purpose."

Colin and Christine Weir won £161m on the Euromillions lottery in 2011 and have previously invested more than a seven-figure sum in the club in the last five years.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.