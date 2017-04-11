Inverness to discuss Foran's future at board meeting

The manager's performance will be on the agenda before the end of the week.

Struggle: Foran's side are bottom of the league. SNS Group

Inverness Caledonian Thistle are to convene a board meeting before the end of this week when it is understood Richie Foran's position as manager of the club will be discussed.

The Highland club are four points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership table and their next game is against Motherwell, the side directly above them, with games against the rest of the bottom six to follow.

The situation has prompted the club's powerbrokers to get together to discuss the way forward.

Foran succeeded John Hughes as manager in May 2016, following on from a playing career in which he played more than 200 games for the club.

The Irishman won the Championship in 2010 and the Scottish Cup in 2015 with Inverness but has not been able to repeat the same success in the dugout.

Inverness currently have 25 points from 32 games this season, with only four wins.