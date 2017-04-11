Michael O'Halloran fails to show up for Rangers U20s game

The club's coaching staff were surprised by the forward's no-show against Hearts.

Michael O'Halloran failed to turn up for the game against Hearts. SNS Group

Michael O'Halloran was an unexpected no-show for Rangers' Under 20s match against Hearts on Monday night.

The player was due to start the match in Stirling as an overage player but didn't turn up, to the surprise of the club's coaching staff.

STV understands O'Halloran did attend training at Auchenhowie on Tuesday, despite failing to report for duty at Forthbank.

The 26-year-old has made 36 appearances for the Ibrox side since joining from St Johnstone in January 2016.

O'Halloran has made just six Premiership starts this campaign, the last coming away at Motherwell on January 28.