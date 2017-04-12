Germans offer fans a place to stay after game postponed

#bedforawayfans was used to offer somewhere to stay after the game was postponed.

People used #bedforawayfans to find somewhere to stay. @vespafoto/Twitter

People in Germany have been offering Monaco fans somewhere to stay after their Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund was postponed due to explosions near the team bus.

Three explosions around the Dortmund bus left 26-year-old defender Marc Bartra in hospital and the first leg of the quarter-final tie will now be played on Wednesday.

Monaco said all their supporters staying in Dortmund on Tuesday night would be reimbursed up to €80 (£68) by the club.

But with some in need of a place to stay, people on Twitter started using #bedforawayfans to advertise accommodation in the area, with Dortmund also tweeting it.

There were soon countless responses on Twitter, with people asking for and offering somewhere to stay.

Once fans had found somewhere to stay, they began sharing photos on Twitter with their hosts for the night.

The bombing happened at around 7.15pm as the Dortmund squad left their hotel en route to the Signal Iduna Park stadium for the match.

Speaking after the stadium was evacuated, Monaco fans said they had "seen love" from their rivals' supporters.

One said: "Tomorrow we are coming back to support our team because football is love and football is more powerful than everybody."