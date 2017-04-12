Football Talk: Letter found at Dortmund bus, #BedForAwayFans

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Message displayed on the big screen within the ground reads "BVB on Twitter: When we left our bus, an incident occurred. One person was injured. More information will follow." PA

When the world is tearing itself apart sometimes you see the true beauty in things.

It's times like last night, when an explosion occurred at the Borussia Dortmund bus and led to their Champions League clash with Monaco being postponed, we saw football is more than just a game.

With #BedForAwayFans trending on Twitter the supporters of both clubs united in a way that would warm even the coldest of hearts.

The latest development has revealed police found a letter at the scene apparently claiming responsibility for the attack and defender Marc Bartra has had an operation on a broken bone in his hand after being injured by shattered glass from the coach windows.

Meanwhile, in other news, Charlie Mulgrew looks set to return from injury in time for Scotland's World Cup qualifier with England in June after damaging his ankle ligaments at the weekend.

Celtic could smash the largest title-winning margin if their top-six counterparts continue to take points off Aberdeen.

And Wes Foderingham has offered tickets to the Old Firm Scottish Cup semi-final in exchange for a stripper. A wallpaper stripper that is.

