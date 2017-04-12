Police examine 'possible Islamist link' to bus bombing

A letter found at the scene of Tuesday's triple blast made reference to Berlin attack

Windows shattered on the Borussia Dortmund bus after the explosions as the team left for their Champions League match with Monaco. AP

German police investigating the targeted bombings on Borussia Dortmund's team bus are reportedly looking into a possible Islamist motive.

German newspaper Sueddeutsche said a letter found at the scene of Tuesday's triple blast made reference to the attack on the Berlin Christmas market and German attacks on so-called Islamic State.

The newspaper said the unsigned letter began with the words: "In the Name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful."

Federal government officials have brought in Islam experts to examine if the letter is genuine or potentially a hoax attempt to wrong-foot investigators.

A police spokesperson separately said officers were investigating "in all directions" after what is assumed to be a targeted attack.

The blasts shattered windows on the bus as the team left their hotel for their Champions League match with Monaco.

The quarter-final first leg was rescheduled to Wednesday evening with heavy security ramped up in the German city.

Dortmund's Spanish defender Marc Bartra had an operation after injuring his wrist and arm.

Police also said an officer who was accompanying the bus on a motorbike suffered blast trauma and shock.

Monaco fans were offered overnight accommodation after Dortmund began using the hashtag #bedforawayfans to help supporters stranded in the city.