Johansson: We have to get everything right straight away

The former Rangers striker joined as an assistant coach at the weekend.

Jonatan Johansson played for Rangers for three seasons. SNS

Jonatan Johansson says there is no time to spare as the new Rangers coaching team settle into the club.

The former striker, who played for the Ibrox side from 1997-2000, joined Pedro Caixinha's backroom team as an assistant coach at the weekend.

Speaking to RangersTV, the Finn said this is a crucial time for the side sitting third in the Scottish Premiership.

He believes hard work is required if the new set up is to have an immediate and positive impact on the squad, their performances and results.

"We're in an important part of the season so it's important that we work long hours and get everything right straight away because everything needs to be right every day for the team to be able to perform to a level on the weekend," he said.

"I'm trying to get as much information on board as possible and trying to get as comfortable as possible as quickly as I can."

"There's a great group of coaches and we'll all get our specific tasks that we do in training and out of training in terms of analysing and scouting.

"There are very particular tasks and the manager is very open in the way that he works with the group and we know what is expected from us as coaches in the same way as the players do."

New manager Caixinha spoke about wanting a coach who has "local" knowledge of both Rangers and Scottish football and this is something Johansson believes he is more than capable of.

"I've lived here for a long time, my wife and son are Scottish and I've worked with Motherwell for three years and you get a good view of youth football in the country," he continued.

"Those players have now progressed into first teams so I have a good knowledge of them and I've been watching a lot of Rangers games and a lot of other Scottish games and I think that's something that I can bring to the group."

Johansson also had playing spells at Hibs and St Johnstone before coaching with Morton and Motherwell but he said it was his spell at Rangers that has lived longest in his memory.

Having been handed the opportunity to return to the club he said it was too good to say no.

"The Finland work and setup was great for me," he said.

"I was so proud to work for my country and leaving it is a little bit sad for me but this was an opportunity and a chance that I couldn't turn down.

"Working every day on the pitch with top-class players, it's a dream for every coach and that's no different for me."

He continued: "With the national team the difficult thing for the coach is the spaces between the games when you can't do any on-field work and you have to wait to start again so it was always in my plans to return to a club.

"I coached with youth players at Motherwell and with Finland then stepped up to the first team with Finland to coach professionals so I felt I was ready to take the next step, getting into a big club with massive pressure again.

"Working with top-class players but also with the manager and coaches and fitness team so I think this was a natural step for me and the fact it's Rangers is a massive bonus."

Johansson added: "I've been back to Ibrox a lot and when I was here as a player the training ground wasn't built yet so coming here is special.

"It's always great to be at the stadium too where there are so many memories. I've been back as much as possible and played with legends teams and that's kept me within the club and knowing about the club so now to be working again it's very special."

"I'm obviously delighted and proud to be back at the club. I learnt a lot when I played here and had fantastic times here so coming back is really special for me.

"It hasn't quite sunk in yet but it's a really special moment. It's exactly how I wanted my career to progress, with a massive club like Rangers and also in a role at the moment to be working with players every day."