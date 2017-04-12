O'Halloran banished from Rangers training for U20s no-show

The forward's future is in doubt after failing to turn up for game with Hearts on Monday.

Exit? Michael O'Halloran has only made six starts for Rangers this season. SNS Group

Michael O'Halloran has been banished from Rangers first team training after failing to show up for an Under 20s fixture.

The forward was absent from a match against Hearts in Stirling on Monday night, a game he was due to start.

STV understands the 26-year-old met with Pedro Caixinha on Wednesday and was ordered to train separately from the squad for the time being, putting his future at the club in doubt.

He has made 36 appearances for the Ibrox side since joining from St Johnstone in January 2016 with only six Premiership starts this campaign.

O'Halloran's last run out was away at Motherwell on January 28. He was not in the travelling party for the 3-0 win at Aberdeen on Sunday.