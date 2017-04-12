Former Rangers striker fractures skull and eye socket

Andy Little, now of Stirling Albion, is in hospital after training ground clash.

Andy Little: Striker joined Stirling Albion in February. SNS Group

Former Rangers striker Andy Little is in hospital with a fractured skull and eye socket following a training ground collision.

The 27-year-old suffered a clash of heads while training with Stirling Albion on Tuesday evening and was taken by ambulance to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

He was later transferred to Edinburgh where he is now in a stable condition.

Speaking to the club website, Stirling Albion chairman Stuart Brown said: "I have been updated by the club medical staff that whilst this was a serious and scary incident, and Andy's injuries are substantial, he is now comfortable and stable in hospital and out of danger.

"His injuries are a fractured skull and eye socket and clearly he faces a long journey to recovery.

"I spoke to Andy's mum in Ireland earlier today and she and his dad are making plans to travel to Scotland.

"I have assured her that SAFC will do everything necessary to assist Andy back to full health."

He added: "I can't thank our club doctor Andrew Deeley, our physio Kenny Crichton and the paramedics enough for their swift and expert attention.

"It is especially comforting that within our club we have personnel that have both the skills and dedication to handle such, hopefully rare, situations."

Little has played five times for the League Two side since signing for them in February.