Kilmarnock cut financial losses by 90% in latest accounts

Club posted an operating loss of £69,089 in 2016, down from £725,000 in 2015.

The Ayrshire club had made a loss after tax of almost £725,000 in their 2015 accounts but reduced that to £69,089 in 2016.

Compensation received from UEFA for releasing players for Euro 2016 qualifying contributed heavily to the cut, as well an increase in money distributed to clubs not playing in European competition.

Kilmarnock also attributed a jump in gate receipts of over £200,000 and money gained from forcing a Scottish Cup replay with Rangers last season.

Turnover from "football activities" jumped from £3.37m to £3.92m, while wages and associated costs rose by £31,000.

With the accounts running to May 2016, they will not factor in further revenues generated from player participation at the Euro 2016 final tournament, nor the sale of Souleymane Coulibaly to Egypitan side Al Ahly for £1m.