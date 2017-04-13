Hamilton handed boost as Skondras wins red card appeal
The defender is free to play against Dundee in the Premiership this weekend.
Hamilton defender Ioannis Skondras is free to play against Dundee this weekend after successfully appealing his red card at a Scottish FA panel.
The full-back was dismissed by referee Steven McLean for a tackle on Ross County's Ryan Dow during their 1-1 draw last Saturday.
Hamilton appealed the red card and at a Hampden tribunal and independent panel ruled that the red card for serious foul play should be downgraded to a yellow card for reckless play.