Hamilton handed boost as Skondras wins red card appeal

The defender is free to play against Dundee in the Premiership this weekend.

Appeal: Skondras has won his case. SNS Group

Hamilton defender Ioannis Skondras is free to play against Dundee this weekend after successfully appealing his red card at a Scottish FA panel.

The full-back was dismissed by referee Steven McLean for a tackle on Ross County's Ryan Dow during their 1-1 draw last Saturday.

Hamilton appealed the red card and at a Hampden tribunal and independent panel ruled that the red card for serious foul play should be downgraded to a yellow card for reckless play.