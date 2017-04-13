Caixinha won't be drawn on O'Halloran's Ibrox future

The Rangers boss confirmed that the forward will not be in the squad to face Partick Thistle.

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has said that Michael O'Halloran will not be in his squad for this weekend's match after failing to show for an Under-20s game but refused to discuss the player's future.

The forward was absent from a match against Hearts in Stirling on Monday night, a game he was due to start, and STV understands Caixinha ordered him to train separately from the rest of the first team squad.

However, aside from revealing that the 26-year old would play no part in the match against Partick Thistle on Saturday, the Portuguese boss refused to be drawn on any disciplinary measures or the player's long-term future.

"Michael is from our family," Caixinha said. "Normally when I have a problem with my family I solve it at home.

"That means I should call it 'internal affairs'. What happens at home stays at home.

"It been solved at home, that's all I can tell you now."

Asked when he would return to the squad, or if any other action had been taken against the player, Caixinha reiterated that the details would remain internal and that he would not discuss the matter any further in public.

"It's all part of the situation so I can't tell you anything regarding that," he said. "The only thing I can tell you is that he's not part of the squad for the next match.

"I cannot tell you anything else. You can keep insisting and we have the entire afternoon but you're not going to have an answer regarding that."