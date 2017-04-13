  • STV
Waghorn: Caixinha has brought a higher level of intensity

The forward has started every game under the Portuguese boss.

Martyn Waghorn says new boss Pedro Caixinha has brought a higher level of intensity to the Rangers team than previous manager Mark Warburton.

The forward said that the manager is working the team hard on the training ground but is hoping the squad will reap the rewards on the pitch.

Waghorn has started every game under Caixinha since the Portuguese manager began his time in the Ibrox hot seat with a 4-0 win over Hamilton in March.

The 27-year old seemed to fall out of favour with previous manager Mark Warburton, having only started in three of the manager's last ten games in charge.

The forward, who has netted 15 goals in all competitions this season, admits Caixinha has brought a different aspect to the training ground but is adamant the hard work will pay off.

"The level of intensity, training from Monday to Friday, its been a hard graft and different for all the boys but over time we are getting used to it.

"We are working hard on different drills and he [Pedro Caixinha] has brought a lot of different aspects to training so it's been different.

"Like I said before, it's been a good challenge and all the boys are enjoying it and hopefully that is showing with results on the pitch as well."

The Rangers forward admits he was disappointing in his own performance during the first part of the season.

Waghorn, who has made 34 appearances in all competitions this season, said he didn't take the opportunities presented to him in the early part of the season, having scored only six goals in the SPFL Premiership before the turn of the year.

But with the departure of Mark Warburton and the introduction of Pedro Caixinha's tactics, Waghorn says he is pleased to be playing and hopes to remain in the starting XI for the foreseeable future.

"Personally I was disappointed with how I performed the first half of the season," he said.

"I think I could have done a lot better when I was given the chance but for one reason or another I didn't take it.

"That is in the past now and I'm pleased I am playing and getting a run of games and hopefully I can stay in the side for the new manager."

