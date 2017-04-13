Europa League tie delayed by pitch invasion and violence

Fans forced onto pitch when violence broke out before Lyon's match with Besiktas.

Fans clambered onto the goal and in the netting as clashes broke out in France. AP

Violence has broken out at the Europa League clash between French club Lyon and Turkey's Besiktas, forcing football fans to take refuge on the field.

Objects were thrown and firecrackers let off before the kick off in France was delayed by the unrest and subsequent pitch invasion.

Fans clashed outside the stadium before the quarter-final tie. AP

Both sets of players had emerged to warm up when objects began to rain down from the stands.

Alongside an image of supporters entering the field of play, Lyon posted a tweet reading: "Projectiles and firecrackers thrown from the tops of the stands have forced fans to take refuge on the pitch."

Hundreds of fans took to the field. AP

The match was expected to kick off at 2005 BST, but UEFA spokesman Pedro Pinto tweeted that there would be a delay due to "crowd disturbances".