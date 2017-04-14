  • STV
Football Talk: Rangers want Jack, Sinclair for England

Andy Coyle

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Target: Rangers have been linked with Jack.
Target: Rangers have been linked with Jack.

The title may have been settled but the race for second in the Premiership has some added spice.

Rangers' 3-0 win at Pittodrie cut the gap between them and Aberdeen to nine points and now Pedro Caixinha could be set to land the Dons another blow. He's been linked with a move to sign Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack and could approach the player during the run-in.

There are unconfirmed reports that Joey Garner fell to the floor in surprise when he was told.

Meanwhile, players across Scotland have been voting this week for their Player of the Year and leading contender Scott Sinclair is being back to cap a fine season with a call-up for England to face Scotland in the World Cup qualifier in June.

Neil Lennon is waiting for news that could affect his own Hampden date after asking for his disciplinary tribunal to be switched so it can't affect the Scottish Cup semi-final, while Tom Rogic might find his club season is just the warm-up for a hectic international schedule.

Elsewhere there's the R. Kelly warm-up, Dele Alli showing his hands are as good as his feet and confirmation of all the post-split fixtures.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.