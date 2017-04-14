Football Talk: Rangers want Jack, Sinclair for England

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Target: Rangers have been linked with Jack. SNS Group

The title may have been settled but the race for second in the Premiership has some added spice.

Rangers' 3-0 win at Pittodrie cut the gap between them and Aberdeen to nine points and now Pedro Caixinha could be set to land the Dons another blow. He's been linked with a move to sign Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack and could approach the player during the run-in.

There are unconfirmed reports that Joey Garner fell to the floor in surprise when he was told.

Meanwhile, players across Scotland have been voting this week for their Player of the Year and leading contender Scott Sinclair is being back to cap a fine season with a call-up for England to face Scotland in the World Cup qualifier in June.

Neil Lennon is waiting for news that could affect his own Hampden date after asking for his disciplinary tribunal to be switched so it can't affect the Scottish Cup semi-final, while Tom Rogic might find his club season is just the warm-up for a hectic international schedule.

Elsewhere there's the R. Kelly warm-up, Dele Alli showing his hands are as good as his feet and confirmation of all the post-split fixtures.

