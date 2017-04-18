Fan thrown to his death by fans who thought he was rival

The Argentine fan died after falling five metres while being chased by angry mob

Emanuel Balbo fell to his death after being attacked and chased by a group of fans. AP

An Argentine football fan has been declared brain dead after being pushed from a stand by an angry crowd who thought he was a rival supporter.

Emanuel Balbo fell five metres (17ft) at a league match after being chased by a mob in a brawl his father said began when he accused a man of killing his brother.

The 22-year-old's father Raul told Argentine TV his son had argued with the man, who responded by shouting that Balbo was a disguised fan of home side Belgrano's rivals Tallares.

Witnesses said the accusation saw Balbo attacked and chased down steps by a group of supporters before he was pushed over the edge of the stand.

Photographs of Balbo's fatal fall showed several fans appear to have been involved in hurling him over the side at the derby match in Cordoba.

Four people have been arrested in relation to the 22-year-old's death. AP

Belgrano announced his death on Monday after he had laid for two days with severe head injuries in hospital.

The Argentine Football Association called for "those responsible for this inconceivable assault" to be brought to justice and demanded "the necessary measures so that incidents like this do not happen again in any Argentine football stadium."

Police commissioner Jorge Gomez said two people were arrested on Sunday and two more early Monday over the attack.

Campaigners say more than 40 people have been killed in football-related violence in Argentina since 2013, which has led to a ban on away fans at league matches since that year.