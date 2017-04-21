  • STV
Players come to Rangers to win silverware, says Wilson.

Ronnie Charters

The defender says the players are fully focused on a return to Hampden for the Scottish Cup final.

Rangers defender Danny Wilson says players join the Ibrox club to win trophies and admits the focus of the entire squad making it into the Scottish Cup final.

Wilson, who was part of the team that defeated Celtic on penalties in last season's Scottish Cup semi-final, says the aim of every player who joins the club must be to win silverware and says the team has the opportunity on Sunday to make amends for a disappointing season.

He said: "It's just all about getting into the final, if you were to ask all the boys why they came to Rangers it would be to play in cup finals and now we have the opportunity to go and do it and that will be our full focus going into this game.

"We would have preferred to have done a lot better in the league but as it is we have the opportunity to get there so maybe that will give us something to look forward to."

The 25-year-old admitted the performances by the squad have not been good enough this season but says the recent good run of form under new manager Pedro Caixinha has given the team the belief to beat their Old Firm rivals on Sunday.

He said: "It is difficult to say, I think we have let ourselves down over the course of the season so talking about confidence is not right.

"We are on a good run and we want to keep it going and make sure we have got a final to play for so that is our concern going into this game.

"Over the course of the season I don't think we have been consistent enough so I don't think you can say it would be a success by just getting to one cup final."

