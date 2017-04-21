McGregor: Last Old Firm game was a wake-up call, we will be better

The midfielder says Celtic are out to make amends for the Old Firm draw at Celtic Park in March

Ready: McGregor fully focused on derby win SNS Group

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor says Celtic's Old Firm draw with Rangers at Celtic Park was a wake-up call for the team, but says the squad are more than ready to face Rangers this time around.

McGregor admits Rangers have improved under new manager Pedro Caixihna but says he and his teammates are perfectly prepared to take down their Old Firm rivals at Hampden on Sunday.

He said: "Obviously the manager has come in and got [Rangers] paying a bit more direct and getting the ball forward so we will need to be ready for that.

"We didn't play well on the day so it just shows you if you are not at it on the day you can be punished so we need to be fully focused on all our jobs going into the game.

"We certainly have good players but we know they have good players as well so it is going to come down to on the day a bit of luck, who wants it more and ultimately who performs better on the day.

"I think we have to keep our mindset the same as it has been all season; we have had a good week training so we are certainly looking forward to the game and just have more of the same of what we have done."

The 24-year-old says Celtic must remain fully focused on the game in hand and says the team cannot afford any distraction when they head to the national stadium on Sunday.

He added: "Especially for this game we have to take each game as it comes we know it is going to be a big game, it'll be hard fought and we know we need to be at our very best to go and win it.

"You don't want any distractions going into this game so as I say we have prepared well this week and we are fully focused on Sunday itself.

"For us it's about getting the mindset right and performing well on the day.

"We didn't play particularly well that day so going into the game i think we just had a poor day, lack of concentration in the last 15 minutes or whatever, but it has refocused us for the game on Sunday."

McGregor says having captain Scott Brown back in the squad is a major boost for Celtic and says Brown's leadership qualities will be vital for the team on Sunday.

Brown is available for selection after Celtic appealed the red card given to the midfielder at Ross County after a late challenge on County's Liam Boyle.

He added: "He is massively important you see every game he is a leader even in here he is setting standards for the boys and we are delighted to have him in the game.

"He has played so many games for Celtic and he is a massive leader and at times on Sunday he is the cool head that can steady the boys and get us playing."

Celtic take on Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday, the fifth Old Firm derby of the season.