  • STV
  • MySTV

McGregor: Last Old Firm game was a wake-up call, we will be better

Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren Ronnie Charters

The midfielder says Celtic are out to make amends for the Old Firm draw at Celtic Park in March

Ready: McGregor fully focused on derby win
Ready: McGregor fully focused on derby win SNS Group

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor says Celtic's Old Firm draw with Rangers at Celtic Park was a wake-up call for the team, but says the squad are more than ready to face Rangers this time around.

McGregor admits Rangers have improved under new manager Pedro Caixihna but says he and his teammates are perfectly prepared to take down their Old Firm rivals at Hampden on Sunday.

He said: "Obviously the manager has come in and got [Rangers] paying a bit more direct and getting the ball forward so we will need to be ready for that.

"We didn't play well on the day so it just shows you if you are not at it on the day you can be punished so we need to be fully focused on all our jobs going into the game.

"We certainly have good players but we know they have good players as well so it is going to come down to on the day a bit of luck, who wants it more and ultimately who performs better on the day.

"I think we have to keep our mindset the same as it has been all season; we have had a good week training so we are certainly looking forward to the game and just have more of the same of what we have done."

The 24-year-old says Celtic must remain fully focused on the game in hand and says the team cannot afford any distraction when they head to the national stadium on Sunday.

He added: "Especially for this game we have to take each game as it comes we know it is going to be a big game, it'll be hard fought and we know we need to be at our very best to go and win it.

"You don't want any distractions going into this game so as I say we have prepared well this week and we are fully focused on Sunday itself.

"For us it's about getting the mindset right and performing well on the day.

"We didn't play particularly well that day so going into the game i think we just had a poor day, lack of concentration in the last 15 minutes or whatever, but it has refocused us for the game on Sunday."

McGregor says having captain Scott Brown back in the squad is a major boost for Celtic and says Brown's leadership qualities will be vital for the team on Sunday.

Brown is available for selection after Celtic appealed the red card given to the midfielder at Ross County after a late challenge on County's Liam Boyle.

He added: "He is massively important you see every game he is a leader even in here he is setting standards for the boys and we are delighted to have him in the game.

"He has played so many games for Celtic and he is a massive leader and at times on Sunday he is the cool head that can steady the boys and get us playing."

Celtic take on Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday, the fifth Old Firm derby of the season.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.