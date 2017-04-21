Former Rangers player Ray Wilkins pays tribute to Ugo Ehiogu

He was working as the under-23s coach for Spurs when he suffered cardiac arrest.

Former Rangers player Ray Wilkins has paid tribute to Ugo Ehiogu after his tragic death.

Ehiogu, Tottenham Hotspur's under-23 coach, who played for the Ibrox club in 2007, suffered a cardiac arrest at the training centre on Thursday.

Tottenham confirmed the 44-year-old died in the early hours of Friday in hospital.

Wilkins, 60, who played for Rangers between 1987 and 1989, said it was now time that coaches receive the same amount of care as players, and says he was devastated by the news.

He said: "It's just far too young, Ugo was 44 years of age, it is incredible.

"He was working at Tottenham and I know the players get looked after extremely well and quite rightly so because they have to go out and do the business.

"But to be a coach there is a lot of stress and strain involved and it's high time now that we start looking after the coaches.

"Ugo would have been a really fit guy at 44, so this has come right out of the blue and it is so very sad at such a young age."