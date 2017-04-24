McGregor: Out of contract stars would be daft to quit Hibs

The Championship winners have 17 players reaching the end of their current deals.

Hibernian defender Darren McGregor says his teammates would be crazy to leave Easter Road at the end of the season.

Seventeen members of Neil Lennon's Championship-winning squad could depart in the summer at the end of their contracts.

McGregor wants to stay at the club and has urged the Hibs hierarchy to add quality to the existing team for their Premiership campaign next season.

"I've said numerous times before that I'd like to stay," the defender said. "I think the contracts were offered before we got promoted and they were on the premise of being promoted so obviously after getting this game out of the road it's time to sit down and talk.

"I think for a lot of the guys, you only have to look at the infrastructure of Hibs and the support we've had all year.

"You'd be crazy to go to any other club in Scotland.

"There's only a couple in Scotland, to be honest, that would outdo us in terms of the attendances but in terms of the infrastructure, East Mains and Easter Road I think it's a great club to be at so there would be no reason why you would want to go anywhere else."

Hibernian's defence of the Scottish Cup ended with defeat to Aberdeen in the Hampden semi-final on Saturday and McGregor said that a long run in the competition added to league success made for a satisfying season, even if they were disappointed to lose at the national stadium.

He looked ahead to the summer and said that fresh faces could blend with the current stars to keep the side progressing.

He said: "I think if you look at the core of players here just now we would definitely be capable of competing in the Premiership but obviously Hibs fans, and the board, will demand that we don't just compete but finish top six or top four.

"To do that you need to bring in quality players to add to that but also to give the guys that are here the incentive to go out and do their best every week knowing that there's someone chomping at the bit wanting your spot.

"That'll be taken care of, I'm sure. Obviously Leeann Dempster is a forward-thinking chief executive so she'll sort that out come next season."