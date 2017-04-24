  • STV
  • MySTV

McGregor: Out of contract stars would be daft to quit Hibs

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle tyrone smith tyrone smith

The Championship winners have 17 players reaching the end of their current deals.

Hibernian defender Darren McGregor says his teammates would be crazy to leave Easter Road at the end of the season.

Seventeen members of Neil Lennon's Championship-winning squad could depart in the summer at the end of their contracts.

McGregor wants to stay at the club and has urged the Hibs hierarchy to add quality to the existing team for their Premiership campaign next season.

"I've said numerous times before that I'd like to stay," the defender said. "I think the contracts were offered before we got promoted and they were on the premise of being promoted so obviously after getting this game out of the road it's time to sit down and talk.

"I think for a lot of the guys, you only have to look at the infrastructure of Hibs and the support we've had all year.

"You'd be crazy to go to any other club in Scotland.

"There's only a couple in Scotland, to be honest, that would outdo us in terms of the attendances but in terms of the infrastructure, East Mains and Easter Road I think it's a great club to be at so there would be no reason why you would want to go anywhere else."

Hibernian's defence of the Scottish Cup ended with defeat to Aberdeen in the Hampden semi-final on Saturday and McGregor said that a long run in the competition added to league success made for a satisfying season, even if they were disappointed to lose at the national stadium.

He looked ahead to the summer and said that fresh faces could blend with the current stars to keep the side progressing.

He said: "I think if you look at the core of players here just now we would definitely be capable of competing in the Premiership but obviously Hibs fans, and the board, will demand that we don't just compete but finish top six or top four.

"To do that you need to bring in quality players to add to that but also to give the guys that are here the incentive to go out and do their best every week knowing that there's someone chomping at the bit wanting your spot.

"That'll be taken care of, I'm sure. Obviously Leeann Dempster is a forward-thinking chief executive so she'll sort that out come next season."

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.